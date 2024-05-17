Sanjay Trehan joins as advisor for global visual content provider IMAGO

IMAGO, a global visual content provider headquartered in Berlin appoints Sanjay Trehan in an advisory role. Trehan is a seasoned digital and new media consultant and provides guidance to companies in the areas of digital media, marketing, adtech, content and subscription.

As Storyboard18 reached out to Trehan, he said, "India is a content rich market and a visual content player like Imago, which is a top-notch global player, would find a lot of opportunities in the growing Indian market. So, it’s an opportune time to look at content-guzzler India closely.”

Sophie Romeiss, chief operating officer (COO) at IMAGO, commented, “This collaboration with Sanjay, a digital media pioneer and expert, is set to mark a significant step forward in our commitment to expanding our reach and providing world-class services in dynamic markets such as India. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership will bring and look forward to growing together.”

Trehan is currently associated with AdPushup and YuktaMedia, and also offers advisory services to PwC India's technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) practice. Prior to this, Trehan held executive positions at media organisations such as HT Media, Times Internet and NDTV, as well as spearheading initiatives at MSN at Microsoft India. He crafted their GTM strategies for global partnerships and facilitated expansion efforts.

He also mentors emerging businesses, aiding them in scaling operations, enhancing audience engagement, and exploring innovative revenue channels.

IMAGO is a global visual content provider with headquarters in Berlin. Over 500 million images and videos from News, Sports, Entertainment and Creative can be licensed through IMAGO. Founded in 1997 in Berlin, IMAGO offers many years of expertise and solution-oriented customer service through personal contacts, daily availability from 6 am to midnight, commissioned photography, photo and video research, image selections, FTP feeds and newsletters for inspiration. IMAGO provides solutions for every need. Content can be licensed with one click via our webshop and larger projects can be implemented easily and successfully with our individual enterprise solutions.