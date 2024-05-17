WebEngage elevates Hetarth Patel to vice president - growth markets (MEA, Americas, APAC)

Hetarth Patel, who led WebEngage as vice president - MEA and managing director - UAE, has been elevated to the position of vice president - growth markets (MEA, Americas, APAC).
Patel began his career at Idea Cellular and went on to work across Comverse, Telenity, Flytxt and Oracle.
As the director - strategy and sales development, strategic accounts ECEMEA at Oracle, Patel headed strategy and sales development for strategic accounts across Eastern and Central Europe, CIS, Russia, Middle East and Africa with a focus on customer experience (CX) portfolio across industries.