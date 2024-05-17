            

      WebEngage elevates Hetarth Patel to vice president - growth markets (MEA, Americas, APAC)

      Prior to this, Hetarth Patel was WebEngage's vice president - MEA and managing director - UAE.

      By  Kashmeera SambamurthyMay 17, 2024 12:25 PM
      As the director - strategy and sales development, strategic accounts ECEMEA at Oracle, Hetarth Patel headed strategy and sales development for strategic accounts across Eastern and Central Europe, CIS, Russia, Middle East and Africa with a focus on customer experience (CX) portfolio across industries.

      Hetarth Patel, who led WebEngage as vice president - MEA and managing director - UAE, has been elevated to the position of vice president - growth markets (MEA, Americas, APAC).

      Patel began his career at Idea Cellular and went on to work across Comverse, Telenity, Flytxt and Oracle.

      As the director - strategy and sales development, strategic accounts ECEMEA at Oracle, Patel headed strategy and sales development for strategic accounts across Eastern and Central Europe, CIS, Russia, Middle East and Africa with a focus on customer experience (CX) portfolio across industries.


      Tags
      First Published on May 17, 2024 12:25 PM

