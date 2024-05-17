            

      Modi Naturals' CMO Mukesh Ghuraiya steps down

      Mukesh Ghuraiya's next move is unknown.

      By  Storyboard18May 17, 2024 11:50 AM
      Mukesh Ghuraiya began his career at Bloomberg TV India and went on to work across Network18, Lava International, Rado Watch and Philips.

      Mukesh Ghuraiya, who led Modi Naturals as chief marketing officer, has stepped down from his position.

      He stated, "After a remarkable journey filled with growth, learning, and countless new friendships, I have decided to step down from my role as Chief Marketing Officer at Modi Naturals. I am immensely grateful for the experiences that have enriched my professional life and the relationships that have brightened my personal one during my tenure."

      He further added, "As I close this chapter at Modi Naturals , I carry with me something far more valuable than just professional experience or personal growth. The biggest takeaway from my time here isn’t encapsulated by projects completed or skills acquired, but rather by the genuine, enduring friendships I've made along the way."

      Ghuraiya began his career at Bloomberg TV India and went on to work across Network18, Lava International, Rado Watch and Philips.

      As the category head - oral healthcare ( Electric Toothbrush ) at Philips, he was responsible for building the Electric toothbrush & Personal mask business from scratch for Philips India. He led marketing strategy, execution and deliver on brand metrics, sales and profitability targets.


      First Published on May 17, 2024 11:50 AM

