Modi Naturals' CMO Mukesh Ghuraiya steps down

Mukesh Ghuraiya, who led Modi Naturals as chief marketing officer, has stepped down from his position.

He stated, "After a remarkable journey filled with growth, learning, and countless new friendships, I have decided to step down from my role as Chief Marketing Officer at Modi Naturals. I am immensely grateful for the experiences that have enriched my professional life and the relationships that have brightened my personal one during my tenure."

He further added, "As I close this chapter at Modi Naturals , I carry with me something far more valuable than just professional experience or personal growth. The biggest takeaway from my time here isn’t encapsulated by projects completed or skills acquired, but rather by the genuine, enduring friendships I've made along the way."

Ghuraiya began his career at Bloomberg TV India and went on to work across Network18, Lava International, Rado Watch and Philips.