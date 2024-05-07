Alkem Laboratories expands reach of 'Reliever Free India' campaign on World Asthma Day

In recognition of World Asthma Day 2024, Alkem Laboratories (Alkem) announced 600 to 700 camps across India, collaborating with nearly 100 hospitals in tier-1 and tier-2 cities under its "Reliever Free India" initiative. This nationwide initiative was launched in 2023 with an aim to revolutionize asthma management by advocating for a shift in focus from reliance on reliever medications to the importance of controller medications.

Asthma affects a staggering 262 million people globally, causing recurrent episodes of wheezing, breathlessness, chest tightness, and coughing. Despite advancements in medical treatment, asthma remains a significant challenge for patients and healthcare providers alike. Alkem recognizes the critical role that education plays in empowering individuals to effectively manage their asthma and lead fulfilling lives.

Alkem Laboratories Spokesperson said, “We've engaged with over 500 camps since the start of our campaign. This year, we're expanding our commitment by organizing at least 600 camps and clinics to raise awareness about asthma and its management. Our goal is to empower patients with the knowledge they need to take control of their health. Through the 'Reliever Free India' campaign, we're promoting a proactive approach to asthma management, aiming to improve outcomes and enhance quality of life for individuals with this condition.”