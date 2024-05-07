Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has launched the fourth season of its Hyundai SUV owner drive -Hyundai Explorers Adventure.

With a total of 14 curated drives spanning three seasons, Hyundai has served over 250 Hyundai SUV owner families and more than 650 individuals across India.

Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India, said, "Hyundai Explorers Adventure epitomizes our brand's ethos of innovation, adventure and community. Hyundai Explorers Adventure is more than just a drive; it is a testament to our commitment to customer-centricity. We are thrilled to embark on this journey of exploration with our valued customers, reaffirming Hyundai's position as a pioneer in the SUV segment. Through this initiative, we aim to offer our customers an adventure filled drive with unforgettable memories, enriching experiences and a chance to ‘Live The SUV Life’ with our range of leading SUVs.”

Hyundai Explorers Adventure over the years has witnessed participants showcasing the enduring appeal of Hyundai Explorers Adventure.

The purpose of these adventurous escapades is to grow a stronger community for Hyundai SUV customers. These planned drives and routes have been curated basis customer feedback, with a promise to deliver excitement and adventure. In the season 4, Hyundai Explorers Adventure will cover locations ranging from Jim Corbett, Gwalior, Agra, Gulmarg, Nashik, Cherrapunji, Pench, Chikkamangaluru, Munnar, Narkanda, Manali, Leh and many more locations.