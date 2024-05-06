Shikhar Dhawan partners with eyewear brand QUE as investor and brand ambassador

QUE, an upcoming premium eyewear brand has announced a strategic collaboration with the Indian Cricketer, Shikhar Dhawan. Dhawan joins QUE not only as an investor but as a partner & brand ambassador. This alliance between the batsman and the eyewear brand marks a stride toward redefining one’s individuality, self-expression, and style.

The onboarding of Shikhar as an investor, partner, and brand ambassador will play a pivotal role in QUE's trajectory by enabling the brand to launch strongly, amplifying marketing efforts, and enhancing product offerings. With a vision to democratise style and quality, QUE aims to make its premium sunglasses accessible to a mass premium audience across India and beyond.

“I am delighted to be associated with QUE, a brand that shares my commitment to quality and style. As someone who values both fashion and functionality, I believe QUE's innovative approach to eyewear will resonate with consumers seeking premium products that complement their lifestyles. I look forward to representing QUE and contributing to its success. Together, we will set new standards in eyewear excellence, empowering individuals to embrace their individuality and make a bold fashion statement while ensuring the utmost protection for their eyes,” said Shikhar Dhawan.

In a statement, Shashank Saurabh, Co-founder and CEO of QUE, expressed excitement about the alliance, stating, “We are excited about this strategic investment and partnership with Shikhar Dhawan as it serves as a strong validation to our mission of redefining the sunglasses industry, which will be worth $8.6 billion by 2028. We are also delighted to have Shikhar not only as an investor and partner but also as a brand ambassador. As we prepare for the launch of QUE, we are confident in our ability to lay a strong foundation for our brand. QUE is poised to gradually establish its presence in the market, paving the way to empower individuals from all walks of life to embrace and celebrate their individuality through our unique sunglasses offerings.”