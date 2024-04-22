Cars become top category on TV from auto sector with 50 percent ad volumes in 2023

Television ad volumes of Auto Sector was declined by 18 percent in 2023 over 2019. October 2023 had the highest ad volume share of 11.8 percent on TV for Auto Sector, as per TAM.

Cars was the top category on TV from Auto Sector with 50 percent share of ad volumes in Y 2023. Among top Advertisers, Maruti Suzuki India secured 1st position with 12 percent share of ad volumes in 2023.

Ad volumes for Auto Sector on Television had decreased by 23 percent, 16 percent, 30 percent and 18 percent during 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023 respectively over 2019. Whereas, compared to Y 2022, there was growth of 17% in ad volumes for Auto Sector during Y 2023. While Analyzing Quarterly Trends of Y 2023, Q’2, Q’3 and Q’4 witnessed de-growth of 21 percent, 16percent and 22 percent compared to Q’1.

Auto Sector observed highest ad volumes’ share during Oct’23 and Mar’23 i.e. 11.8 percent and 11 percent respectively. Whereas, Dec’23 had the lowest share of ad volumes of 5.2 percent.

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V dominated the brand list in Y 2023 compared to its 308th position in 2022.The top 10 brands from Auto Sector collectively added 21% share of ad volumes on TV. Among the top 10 brands, 5 of them were exclusive and 3 were new entrants during Y 2023 over Y 2022. During 2023, Suzuki Avenis descended to 3rd position after dominating the brand list in 2022.

News was the most preferred Channel Genre by the Auto Sector advertisers with 58 percent share of ad volumes in 2023. News and Movies Channel Genre together added 75 percent share of ad volumes.

News Bulletin genre was highly preferred for promoting Auto brands on Television during 2023. Top 2 program genres i.e. News Bulletin and Feature Films covered 62 percent to the total ad volume share of Auto sector on TV.

