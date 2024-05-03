Philips India launches limited-edition trimmer co-designed by Virat Kohli

Philips has launched a limited- edition trimmer that is co-designed by Virat Kohli. Crafted to match the expectations of modern men.

Commenting on the launch, Deepali Agarwal, Business Head - Personal Health, Philips Indian Subcontinent, stated " At Philips, we are thrilled to launch the first-ever exclusive limited-edition Philips Beard Trimmer 1000, co-designed by legendary Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. This partnership brings together world class Philips technology with Virat's visionary input to craft a grooming masterpiece. It brings together two leaders in different realms of life who believe in being the best-in-class – Philips as a leader in men’s grooming devices and Virat as a world-class professional sports star. This first-ever limited-edition Philips Beard Trimmer 1000 is designed for young Indian men, many of whom are cricketing fans and can now own this exclusive grooming tool co-designed by Virat. At Philips, we invite consumers and fans alike to embrace a piece of Virat's legacy."