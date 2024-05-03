Hyundai Motor India rolls out ‘Dil mein bas jaye EXTER’ campaign

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has launched its latest multi-channel media campaign for Hyundai EXTER, titled ‘Dil mein Bas Jaye EXTER’. The campaign, featuring a series of six films, aims to significantly enhance brand recall and generate buzz surrounding the EXTER. This is while effectively highlighting its key safety, convenience and comfort features like six Airbags standard with 40+ safety features, Paddle Shifters, Sunroof, Cruise Control, Hill Assist Control, and more, highlighted the company.

Virat Khullar, AVP & vertical head, marketing, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, "The ‘Dil mein Bas Jaye EXTER’ campaign exemplifies Hyundai’s commitment to creativity and innovation in marketing. With a focus on creating high brand recall and amplifying awareness about EXTER, these TVCs effectively communicate the unique value proposition of our SUV. By leveraging humour and relatable narratives while establishing an enhanced regional connect through Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Marathi and Bengali languages, we aim to resonate with our target audience and further strengthen the brand value and recall of the Hyundai EXTER.”

He added, “In addition to the TVCs, we've developed concise, social media-specific content featuring familiar characters and settings. This targeted strategy aims to boost awareness and reinforce the 'Dil me bass jaye EXTER' positioning digitally, maximizing engagement and resonance, particularly among the Gen Z demographic. By extending the campaign's reach to social platforms, we anticipate heightened participation and advocacy for Hyundai EXTER."

The campaign will be promoted across TV, digital, radio and social media channels, including YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. Targeted towards driving higher website visits and video views, the campaign will utilize programmatic platforms to reach in-market auto enthusiasts, news channels, family-focused individuals, sport enthusiast, and travel affinity audiences, stated the company.

Since its launch in 2023, Hyundai EXTER has garnered phenomenal customer response and critical acclaim. Boasting over 100,000 bookings and capturing a remarkable 34 percent segment share, EXTER has firmly established itself as a top choice in its category. Notably, the higher trims featuring enhanced convenience features, including a sunroof and Hyundai Bluelink Connected Car technology, have contributed to over 70 percent of EXTER sales.