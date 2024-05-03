            

      HCLTech and Cricket Australia extend their partnership for T20 Cricket World Cup 2024

      As Australia enters the world cup with a special Indian connection, they will be donning the jersey with a global IT brand- HCLTech on their sleeves and in the trunk top of their training kit again

      By  Storyboard18May 3, 2024 5:56 PM
      HCLTech and Cricket Australia delivering innovation on the biggest stage and have partnered to deliver the high impact technology in the game of cricket. (Image source: Claudio Schwarz via Unsplash)

      HCLTech, and Cricket Australia (CA), the national governing body for the game in Australia announced the extension of their partnership for the forthcoming T20 Cricket World Cup 2024, marking a significant milestone in their collaborative journey.

      As Australia enters the world cup with a special Indian connection, they will be donning the jersey with a global IT brand- HCLTech on their sleeves and in the trunk top of their training kit again. With this it would be strengthening the partnership with CA in the upcoming T20 cricket world cup in 2024.

      HCLTech has been instrumental in digitally transforming Cricket Australia's landscape through innovative solutions, and has revolutionized Cricket Australia's digital assets, including cricket.com.au, the Cricket Australia Live app, and MyCricket (now PlayCricket). Moreover, HCLTech's contributions have streamlined numerous community cricket processes, enhancing the overall cricketing experience for players and fans alike.

      HCLTech and Cricket Australia delivering innovation on the biggest stage and have partnered to deliver the high impact technology in the game of cricket.


      First Published on May 3, 2024 4:57 PM

