NueGo teams up with T-Series film “SRIKANTH” starring Rajkummar Rao

GreenCell Mobility's NueGo, India's leading electric intercity bus brand, is thrilled to announce its partnership with the much-anticipated Bollywood film “SRIKANTH”, starring the talented Rajkummar Rao.
As part of this venture, travellers can earn 10 percent discount on all routes by using the code "SRIKANTH" when booking through the NueGo App and website.
The limited-time offer is valid until May 30, 2024.
Devndra Chawla, chief executive officer & managing director, GreenCell Mobility said, "We are excited to collaborate with the movie 'SRIKANTH' and its talented lead actor Rajkummar Rao. This partnership aligns with NueGo's mission of providing a safe, comfortable, and sustainable travel experience to our guests, while also raising awareness about eco-friendly inter-city electric bus transportation among a broader audience."