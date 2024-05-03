            

      Brand Street Integrated expands service offerings with acquisition of ‘3% Collective’

      The collaboration is aimed at crafting immersive brand experiences for the clients.

      By  Storyboard18May 3, 2024 11:25 AM
      Brand Street Integrated expands service offerings with acquisition of ‘3% Collective’
      Gurgaon based Brand Street Integrated (BSI), is a comprehensive integrated marketing agency that assists businesses from launch to awareness, visibility, and penetration.

      Integrated marketing agency, ’Brand Street Integrated’, has acquired digital agency ‘3% Collective’. This collaboration aimed at crafting immersive brand experiences for their clientele would be leveraging the collective expertise of both agencies.

      “This acquisition signifies a remarkable milestone for both Brand Street Integrated and 3% Collective. Together, we're on a mission to revolutionize the digital marketing arena, providing our clients with ground-breaking solutions that propel their growth and achievements. With this joint venture, we anticipate not only expanding our market presence but also fostering shared synergies that will undoubtedly benefit our clients and stakeholders alike,” said Surendra Singh, CEO, Brand Street Integrated.

       “Together, we're poised to leverage each other's strengths and expertise to drive unprecedented growth and innovation in the digital marketing landscape. This partnership represents a strategic alignment of our visions and resources, as we work hand in hand to deliver unparalleled value and results for our clients,” said Pradeep Singh, Co-founder of 3% Collective.


      Tags
      First Published on May 3, 2024 11:25 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Agency News

      Sociowash secures the creative mandate for inDrive

      Sociowash secures the creative mandate for inDrive

      Advertising

      FCB Kinnect’s Kartikeya Tiwari: If we win a mandate, we would want to execute what we have pitched

      FCB Kinnect’s Kartikeya Tiwari: If we win a mandate, we would want to execute what we have pitched

      Agency News

      IPG reports $2.50 billion as revenue for first quarter of 2024

      IPG reports $2.50 billion as revenue for first quarter of 2024

      Agency News

      WPP records £3.4 billion revenue; 6.6 percent growth in India for Q1 2024

      WPP records £3.4 billion revenue; 6.6 percent growth in India for Q1 2024

      Agency News

      A CFO can be an integral part of decisions including client pitches and business development meetings: Sumit Agrawal, Cheil India

      A CFO can be an integral part of decisions including client pitches and business development meetings: Sumit Agrawal, Cheil India

      Advertising

      The best pitch is where the client has a genuine desire for change and a clear roadmap, says Seema Punwani of R3

      The best pitch is where the client has a genuine desire for change and a clear roadmap, says Seema Punwani of R3

      Advertising

      FCB Global CEO Turnbull would give Dheeraj Sinha ‘A’ grade

      FCB Global CEO Turnbull would give Dheeraj Sinha ‘A’ grade