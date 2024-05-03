Brand Street Integrated expands service offerings with acquisition of ‘3% Collective’

Integrated marketing agency, ’Brand Street Integrated’, has acquired digital agency ‘3% Collective’. This collaboration aimed at crafting immersive brand experiences for their clientele would be leveraging the collective expertise of both agencies.

“This acquisition signifies a remarkable milestone for both Brand Street Integrated and 3% Collective. Together, we're on a mission to revolutionize the digital marketing arena, providing our clients with ground-breaking solutions that propel their growth and achievements. With this joint venture, we anticipate not only expanding our market presence but also fostering shared synergies that will undoubtedly benefit our clients and stakeholders alike,” said Surendra Singh, CEO, Brand Street Integrated.