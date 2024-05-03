Dentsu India launches ‘Live Amazing. Do Amazing’ Campaign For AMDOCS

Dentsu, in partnership with Amdocs - a leading software and services provider, has launched the brand’s first-ever campaign in India. The campaign, ‘Live Amazing. Do Amazing.’, aims to showcase the unique work culture and opportunities that Amdocs offers to its employees and prospective candidates. The campaign is conceptualised and executed by Dentsu Creative India - the creative agency within dentsu, along with iProspect - the integrated media agency under the dentsu umbrella.

Dentsu Creative India has created music film featuring Raja Kumari, a Grammy-nominated Indian American rapper and singer, who delivers a rap showcasing the opportunities and culture at Amdocs. Additionally, the film highlights the contributions of three historical figures renowned for their extraordinary achievements: William Shakespeare, Aryabhata, and Leonardo Da Vinci. The film acknowledges the creative spirit and commitment to excellence embodied by these iconic figures, while also celebrating the similar ethos embraced by Amdocs employees.

Speaking on the campaign, Gil Rosen, chief marketing officer, Amdocs said, “As technology advances rapidly, so do the expectations of our workforce. Amdocs leads the way by offering more than just jobs; it provides platforms for employees to drive change and shape their futures, making an impact on the world with today’s most cutting-edge technologies. Through this innovative employer brand campaign, kicked off with the Raja Kumari video, we aim to showcase the dynamic work culture of Amdocs and celebrate our people.”

Amit Murthy, vice president, Dentsu Creative India added, “In our business, briefs like this come once in a lifetime, allowing the agency to think creatively and uniquely. It is a great collaboration between two major companies in the world transcending borders. The high level of trust and independence we received was genuinely unparalleled, and I feel it is reflected in the ideas and work we have produced.”

Siddharth S, group executive creative director, Dentsu Creative India commented, “The ask from the client was to make a music video that invites potential talent to join Amdocs. A company that gives its employees a conducive environment to grow and pursue their interests too. From the outset, we knew it could not be just a typical recruitment ad or just another song and dance piece. We also knew that Amdocs wanted to pitch themselves as creators and not just a solution provider. And this led us to 3 amazing creators from the past - William Shakespeare, Aryabhata and Leonardo Da Vinci. Put the super-talented Raja Kumari in the mix, and you have an idea that resonates with the amazing talent from the world of technology. Because it takes amazing to know amazing."

iProspect has played a pivotal role in giving shape to the campaign by implementing a distinctive media strategy that effectively engages with the audience across various touchpoints. This includes Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising, social media platforms featuring influencers from diverse domains such as fashion, music, and dance, and hyperlocal media solutions. Through the strategic integration of digital and offline media channels, the campaign maximizes its reach and impact, encouraging meaningful conversations around Amdocs.

Jay Mehta, associate vice president, iProspect India said, “To bring this theme to life, our strategy was based on three key pillars: captivating, engaging, and innovative. We crafted a media architecture intended to seize the audience's attention through visually striking and immersive experiential platforms. Our aim was to create a holistic brand experience that reaches audiences across multiple touchpoints, igniting engagement and nurturing connections with the brand's consumers.”