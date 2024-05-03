Lay's introduces limited edition Dhoni packs

Saumya Rathor, category lead – potato chips at PepsiCo India, kicked off the launch with excitement, stating, "With our limited-edition Dhoni packs, fans now have a new way to connect with their hero. These packs are a celebration of the colossal fandom that surrounds Dhoni, offering a unique collector's item for his die-hard fans. Dhoni's legendary spirit aligns perfectly with Lay's – both celebrate excellence and pure joy. The early access frenzy was a sixer, proving fans are amped to collect these keepsakes. We expect these limited-edition packs to be a prized possession for Dhoni devotees of all ages, making every match an unforgettable celebration.”