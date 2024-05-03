Korean beauty brand Laneige ropes in Sara Tendulkar as brand ambassador

Laneige, a Korean beauty brand has introduced Sara Tendulkar as its brand ambassador in India. Along with the announcement of a new Brand Ambassador, Laneige unveiled its Bouncy and Firm Sleeping Mask.

Sara Tendulkar, Brand Ambassador, Laneige India, commented, “I am thrilled to be part of Laneige's family. As someone with a biomedical background that makes way for a keen understanding of quality as well as a personal passion for skincare, I admire the brand's commitment to innovation and have been using their products for quite a while. It brings me immense excitement and humility to partner with Laneige, as their core belief in the radiance of each person's unique individuality resonates deeply with me."

At the launch, Paul Lee, Managing Director & Country Head of Amorepacific India, added, "Laneige proudly announces Sara Tendulkar as its Brand Ambassador, embracing her vibrant energy. Sara symbolizes the modern, self-assured youth advocating that beauty transcends mere appearances. With Sara onboard, Laneige aims to connect with a broader audience."

Mini Sood Banerjee, Assistant Director & Head of Marketing and Training Amorepacific India said, "As Laneige's journey evolves, we are thrilled to welcome Sara Tendulkar into our family as the embodiment of timeless grace and modern elegance. Her vibrant spirit and innate charm perfectly resonate with Laneige's commitment to empowering individuals to embrace their unique beauty. Together, we embark on a new chapter, celebrating authenticity and the transformative power of skincare."