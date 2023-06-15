Mast & Meh: Adidas, McDonald's, JioMart, Tata Sampann

Advertisements have always been a great way for brands to market their products and services. However, it has always been a hit or miss situation. Not all brands come up with great advertisements. Some have positive lasting impacts and some we would just love to forget. Storyboard18’s weekly ad reviews filter through the past weeks ads, letting you know which ones were the best and which ones weren’t quite up to mark. We provide you with completely unbiased and unfiltered opinions that are fun to read and paint a clear picture. Read on to find out which ads were in our professional opinions, MAST and which were MEH in this week’s Mast & Meh.
MAST
Brand - Tata Sampann Yumside
Agency - Sideway Consulting
This new ad spot is straight out of a Bollywood masala film and works quite well in communicating the convenience offered by the product being advertised. The film shows a criminal refusing to come out of his den until the microwave ticks (on the count of 3) and he starts enjoying ready-to-eat pasta. Respecting his love for Yumside, even the police officer allows him to finish the meal before he gets arrested. The spot conveys the narrative of taste and convenience quite well.
MEH
Brand - mCaffeine
Agency - WYP Wondrlab India
Honestly, what? D2C brand mCaffeine spot is bizarre to say the least. It shows a restless Alia Bhatt inside a body scanning machine. All her efforts to stay still go to waste despite being told repeatedly. Guess what has caused her plight? mCaffeine body wash. We will leave it to you dear readers to now join the dots!
MAST
Brand - Adidas
Agency - Fundamental
The ad evokes feelings of hope, vigour and patriotism. Every frame stands out for cricketers portraying realistic emotions towards the jersey and what it means to them. Everything culminates smoothly to the message the ad flaunts, “Impossible is Nothing.”
MEH
Brand - Orange Health Labs
There is an attempt to spark interest in the commercial but it fails to deliver. This ad follows the same old tune. A weak script and inadequate use Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana. Change this narrative!
MAST
Brand – JioMart
Agency – L&K Saatchi & Saatchi
The latest spot from JioMart is an insight-driven one. All of us as consumers have experienced this while being engrossed on WhatsApp Groups. There are several times when a brand message pops up reminding us to shop or to make a payment. That’s what this ad is about. What makes it a Mast watch are featured characters, who are relatable, and the simplicity of the product placement.
MEH
Brand – Park Avenue Soaps
Agency – Wunderman Thompson
This one is the brand’s maiden commercial. In our opinion, it would have been nice if they didn’t make an ad at all! Nothing about this film is novel. There are several soap and deodorant ads with the same plot. A six pack guy; women wooed with his fragrance; and product details. This is 100 percent Meh. We are sure that there better ways to sell a bar of soap in this country. Facepalm emoji.
MAST
Brand - Youva, from the House of Navneet
Agency - ANTS Digital Pvt Ltd
Youva's ‘Nayi Class, Nayi Stationery’ campaign is a nostalgic trip down memory lane for anyone with siblings. How we hated wearing our elder sibling’s clothes and using their old books. Something new at that point meant unparalleled joy and excitement. Were it a new pencil case or some new pens. The ad perfectly captures the excitement of starting a new school year with new stationery. Overall, the Nayi Class, Nayi Stationery campaign is a well-made ad that is sure to resonate with viewers of all ages.
MEH
Brand - McDonald's India
Agency - DDB Mudra
McDonald's new ad may be an attempt to promote its value meals, but the message is somewhat misleading. The intention is clearly to make the ad look romantic or cute, but an attempt like this, where a customer goes out of his way to get the attention of a sales associate, can easily turn into harassment. The problem with this ad is that it sends the wrong message. It suggests that it is okay for a customer to flirt with a sales associate. The tagline especially is extremely ambiguous. It is not clear what 'A lot can happen' means. Does it mean that the man will get the girl? Overall, McDonald's new ad is a missed opportunity. It could have been a cute and funny ad to promote its value meals, but instead it has become a controversial ad that normalises inappropriate behaviour.