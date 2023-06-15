Mast & Meh: Adidas, McDonald's, JioMart, Tata Sampann

Advertisements have always been a great way for brands to market their products and services. However, it has always been a hit or miss situation. Not all brands come up with great advertisements. Some have positive lasting impacts and some we would just love to forget. Storyboard18’s weekly ad reviews filter through the past weeks ads, letting you know which ones were the best and which ones weren’t quite up to mark. We provide you with completely unbiased and unfiltered opinions that are fun to read and paint a clear picture. Read on to find out which ads were in our professional opinions, MAST and which were MEH in this week’s Mast & Meh.

MAST

Brand - Tata Sampann Yumside

Agency - Sideway Consulting

This new ad spot is straight out of a Bollywood masala film and works quite well in communicating the convenience offered by the product being advertised. The film shows a criminal refusing to come out of his den until the microwave ticks (on the count of 3) and he starts enjoying ready-to-eat pasta. Respecting his love for Yumside, even the police officer allows him to finish the meal before he gets arrested. The spot conveys the narrative of taste and convenience quite well.

MEH

Brand - mCaffeine

Agency - WYP Wondrlab India

Honestly, what? D2C brand mCaffeine spot is bizarre to say the least. It shows a restless Alia Bhatt inside a body scanning machine. All her efforts to stay still go to waste despite being told repeatedly. Guess what has caused her plight? mCaffeine body wash. We will leave it to you dear readers to now join the dots!

MAST

Brand - Adidas

Agency - Fundamental

The ad evokes feelings of hope, vigour and patriotism. Every frame stands out for cricketers portraying realistic emotions towards the jersey and what it means to them. Everything culminates smoothly to the message the ad flaunts, “Impossible is Nothing.”

MEH

Brand - Orange Health Labs

There is an attempt to spark interest in the commercial but it fails to deliver. This ad follows the same old tune. A weak script and inadequate use Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana. Change this narrative!

MAST

Brand – JioMart

Agency – L&K Saatchi & Saatchi

The latest spot from JioMart is an insight-driven one. All of us as consumers have experienced this while being engrossed on WhatsApp Groups. There are several times when a brand message pops up reminding us to shop or to make a payment. That’s what this ad is about. What makes it a Mast watch are featured characters, who are relatable, and the simplicity of the product placement.

MEH

Brand – Park Avenue Soaps

Agency – Wunderman Thompson

This one is the brand’s maiden commercial. In our opinion, it would have been nice if they didn’t make an ad at all! Nothing about this film is novel. There are several soap and deodorant ads with the same plot. A six pack guy; women wooed with his fragrance; and product details. This is 100 percent Meh. We are sure that there better ways to sell a bar of soap in this country. Facepalm emoji.

MAST

Brand - Youva, from the House of Navneet

Agency - ANTS Digital Pvt Ltd

Youva's ‘Nayi Class, Nayi Stationery’ campaign is a nostalgic trip down memory lane for anyone with siblings. How we hated wearing our elder sibling’s clothes and using their old books. Something new at that point meant unparalleled joy and excitement. Were it a new pencil case or some new pens. The ad perfectly captures the excitement of starting a new school year with new stationery. Overall, the Nayi Class, Nayi Stationery campaign is a well-made ad that is sure to resonate with viewers of all ages.

MEH

Brand - McDonald's India

Agency - DDB Mudra