            

      Titan shortlists potential CEO candidates; CK Venkataraman to step down next year

      Ajoy Chawla, CEO of the jewellery business, Suparna Mitra, leading the watches and wearables division, and Saumen Bhaumik, head of the eye-care business are the three candidates identified by Titan’s 13 member board to assume the role of CEO.

      By  Storyboard18May 6, 2024 9:32 AM
      Current CEO CK Venkataraman has been given a second term by the company extending for 14 months units December 2025. Venkataraman assumed charge on October 1, 2019, and will turn 65 in October next year which is the group’s retirement age. He will overlook the transition process prior to stepping down. (Image sourced via CNBC-TV18)

      Titan Company, a Tata Group entity, has begun hunting for a new chief executive amid the impending departure of the company’s third CEO, reported Moneycontrol.

      Current head CK Venkataraman has been given a second term by the company extending for 14 months units December 2025. Venkataraman assumed charge on October 1, 2019, and will turn 65 in October next year which is the group’s retirement age. He will overlook the transition process prior to stepping down.

      The attention has now turned to the company’s internal talent to fill the vacancy. As per news reports, Ajoy Chawla, CEO of the jewellery business, Suparna Mitra, leading the watches and wearables division, and Saumen Bhaumik, head of the eye-care business are the three candidates identified by Titan’s 13 member board to assume the role of CEO.

      The shortlisted candidates will undergo careful evaluations by Titan’s board in the upcoming months to figure out who will lead the company for the foreseeable future.


      First Published on May 6, 2024 9:28 AM

