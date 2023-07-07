Mast & Meh: Uncle Chips, Angel One, Bank of Baroda, Kerala Tourism

Advertisements have always been a great way for brands to market their products and services. However, it has always been a hit or miss situation. Not all brands come up with great advertisements. Some have positive lasting impacts and some we would just love to forget. Storyboard18’s weekly ad reviews filter through the past weeks ads, letting you know which ones were the best and which ones weren’t quite up to mark. We provide you with completely unbiased and unfiltered opinions that are fun to read and paint a clear picture. Read on to find out which ads were in our professional opinions, MAST and which were MEH in this week’s Mast & Meh.

MAST

Brand – Uncle Chips

Agency – Publicis Groupe India

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashraj Mukhate (@yashrajmukhate)

This one is not a regular ad film. We spotted this branded content piece and instantly started humming along. Music composer and YouTuber Yashraj Mukhate, who is known to create viral numbers, remixed the Uncle Chipps’ iconic jingle. It’s evokes nostalgic, and of course brand recall. Checks all the boxes of a mast watch, in our opinion. It’s totally worth sharing, hearting, and re-watching.

MEH

Brand –Bank Of Baroda

Agency – Auburn Digital Solutions

One word for this commercial is awkward. The script is flat. The synchronisation between the dialogues and the celebrities is off the charts. Probably, the only tolerable part of the film is late actor Satish Kaushik’s closing lines. Otherwise, this one is a total meh.

MAST

Brand - Angel One

Agency - Concept of campaign by Angel One Limited, Scripting and editing by Perfect Creative Media

‘Jagruk Teja Bhai’ is a campaign by Angel One that uses a humorous "tapori" (street-smart) style of communication to explain how to deal with financial frauds. The campaign is effective in educating viewers about the different types of financial frauds that exist and how to spot them. The "tapori" style of communication is engaging and relatable, and the humor helps to make the information more memorable. The campaign also does a good job of avoiding being too preachy or didactic.

MEH

Brand - Wild Stone

Agency - Traintripper Films

The new Wild Stone CODE TVC featuring Vijay Deverakonda is a rehash of the same old formula. The ad relies on tired tropes of masculinity and works on the same old "boy uses perfume and turns heads" concept. The ad is not memorable and does not stand-out, and it does not do anything to break the mold.

MAST

Brand - Kerala Tourism