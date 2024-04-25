            

      LIC issues public caution notice against fraudulent advertising

      LIC has issued the notice across its social media platforms informing people that it has not authorised any person or entity to use the name or image of any of their senior officials or ex officials, brand logos or brand names for advertising purposes outside of their official channels.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 25, 2024 12:12 PM
      LIC has also asked that such suspicious advertising and misuse of brand assets if encountered, should be reported to them on their official social media platforms. (Image sourced via LIC)

      LIC has issued a public caution notice that brings to attention that certain individuals or entities have been engaging in fraudulent advertising practices across social media platforms by falsely using images of the company’s senior officials or ex officials, brand logos, and brand name without consent.

      The company has urged policy holders, other stakeholders and the general public to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of any such advertisements on social media platforms that feature the brand’s elements or claims purportedly associated with them.

      LIC has also asked that such suspicious advertising and misuse of brand assets if encountered, should be reported to them on their official social media platforms.

      The company also plans to take legal action against those found engaging in these fraudulent activities without authorisation.


      First Published on Apr 25, 2024 12:12 PM

