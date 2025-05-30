Nykaa's adex climbs up by 31% to Rs 244 crore in Q4FY25

Beauty and fashion platform Nykaa's parent firm FSN E-Commerce on Friday announced the fourth quarter result for the fiscal year 2025. The company's consolidated profit witnessed a 193% (approx) rise to Rs 20 crore in the quarter ended in March 2025. In FY24, Nykaa registered a profit of Rs 7 crore in the same period.

In the full fiscal 2025, Nykaa's profit jumped to Rs 72.07 crore compared to Rs 39.74 crore in the year-ago period--an increase of 81.3%--driven by increase in gross merchandise value of Nykaa-owned brands, rise in margins of premium brands and higher ad-income.

The e-commerce platform has also increased its marketing and advertisement expenses by 31% to Rs 244 crore in the March quarter FY25. In the previous fiscal, the company's adex was Rs 186 crore.

The beauty vertical ad spend stood at Rs 157 crore while fashion vertical of Rs 84 crore in Q4FY25.

The marketing expenses of the company accounted for 29.4% of the net sales volume (NSV).

The e-retailer's revenue from operations also witnessed a significant jump in Q4FY25. As per the quarterly filings, Nykaa's Q4FY25 revenue stood at Rs 2,061.76 crore compared to Rs 1,667.l98 crore in Q4FY24.

The revenue from the beauty vertical jumped to Rs 1,894.76 crore in the March quarter FY25--a 24.6% increase year-on-year (1,520.21 crore). The company launched a wide range of global beauty brands, partnering with brands such as Yves Saint Laurent, NARS, Kerastase, Eucerin, GHD, Armani Beauty, Supergoop, and Nexxus, amongst others.

The beauty brands owned by Nykaa generated Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of Rs 1,700 crore in FY25, with Dot & Key recording a GMV of more than Rs 900 crore alone. Nykaa expanded its stake in the D2C skincare brand from 51% to 90% in FY25.

On the other hand, beauty brand Kay Beauty, co-created by Nykaa and celebrity Katrina Kaif, achieved a GMV of over Rs 240 crore.

The overall Beauty vertical business saw a cumulative customer base grow to more than 34 million--up 28% YoY, the company's filing added.