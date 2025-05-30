Amid ANI controversy, public broadcasters make content free or affordable for creators

In a significant move following a copyright dispute between Asian News International (ANI) and several YouTubers, India's public broadcasters and government media agencies have announced free or affordable access to their extensive content archives. This initiative aims to support content creators and foster wider dissemination of verified information.

Agencies including Prasar Bharati, Akashvani (All India Radio), Doordarshan National, and the Press Information Bureau (PIB) are now making their content accessible for use across various social media platforms, including YouTube.

The Press Trust of India (PTI) had previously led the way by offering "affordable access to PTI videos for YouTube content and for use in other social media platforms."

Echoing this sentiment, Akashvani took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that creators can access shorts, explainers, and documentaries in 50 categories and 15 languages, all without charge. Prasar Bharati, in a similar post, highlighted its offering of "Rare visuals, historic clips, and reliable data- all free for creators," a sentiment subsequently reposted by the PIB. Doordarshan National also encouraged creators to "set aside copyright concerns and access" content, emphasizing that Prasar Bharati serves as a "platform for free 24/7 easily accessible news clips, audio materials, written stories and visuals," which are "fully copyright-free and authorised for use."

Prasar Bharati's platform, PBShabd, was highlighted as a "dependable, always-available source of clear, accessible content allowing creators and media organisations to easily share, create and develop content without restrictions or additional costs."

This development comes in the wake of a burgeoning controversy where prominent YouTubers, including Mohak Mangal, accused ANI of misusing YouTube's copyright strike system. Mangal alleged that ANI issued copyright strikes against his channel for using short clips (9 and 11 seconds) from ANI footage related to the Kolkata rape case and 'Operation Sindoor.' His video gained significant traction, prompting other creators like Rajat Pawar to come forward with similar claims. Pawar alleged ANI issued two strikes on his videos and then offered to remove them in exchange for a penalty payment or an annual licensing package worth ₹18 lakh, threatening channel termination if he failed to cooperate.