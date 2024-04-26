Goafest 2024 opens delegate registrations: Early bird rates available until May 15th

Goafest, a festival celebrating creativity and advertising excellence in India, has announced the opening of delegate registrations for its anticipated event. Delegates can secure their spots at early bird rates until May 15th, 2024.

Sam Balsara, chairman of the Delegates Committee - Goafest 2024, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming event, stating, "Goafest is a unique platform that brings together industry leaders, creative minds, and aspiring talents to celebrate creativity, exchange ideas, and shape the future of advertising in India. We are excited to welcome delegates from across the country to join us for three days of inspiration, learning, and networking. This year with the event moving to Mumbai, we are sure there will be a substantial increase in delegates from Mumbai."