IPL 17 ads on TV up 15 percent as new categories and brands join the game

      According to TAM, Parle Products, Sport Technologies, Vishnu Packaging, Vini products and Playgames 24*7 were the top advertisers in the first 48 matches of the IPL 2024.

      By  Storyboard18May 4, 2024 9:20 AM
      According to latest TAM data, There has been a 40 percent surge in the number of categories that advertised in IPL this year and close to 33 percent increase in advertisers. (Image sourced via X - @IPL)

      Even in its last legs, the Indian Premier League continues to garner advertiser interest.Advertising on television during the first 48 matches of the Indian Premier League has surged by 15 percent compared to the same period last season. This growth is fuelled by a significant increase in both advertiser and category participation.

      According to latest TAM data, There has been a 40 percent search in the number of categories that advertised in IPL this year and close to 33 percent increase in advertisers.

      A total of 32 new categories and 101 new brand advertised in the first 48 matches of IPL 2024. Just like the last season, ecom- gaming continues to dominate the top categories on television. The top five categories this season after ecom-gaming are range of food products, pan masala, perfume/deodorant and air-conditioners. Together the top five categories present in this years‘s IPL covered 46 percent share of ad volume.

      Moving on to advertisers Parle Products, Sporta Technologies, Vishnu Packaging, Vini products and Playgames 24*7 topped the charts.

      Exclusive brands on Hindi+ English language channels this season are Fogg Master, Dabur Real Range, Amazon Prime Video, Dabur Red Bae Fresh Gel and the Espncricinfo App.


