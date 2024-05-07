Mast and Meh: Lahori Zeera's new campaign is a fun new take on product advertising

The whole point of ad campaigns is to put your brand in the spotlight so that your target consumer takes notice. However, not all brands are able to achieve this. However, this isn’t the case for Lahori Zeera, a spiced drink brand.

A brand, not generally in the spotlight all the time or being talked about often. But, via this campaign, it sure does make you want to grab a bottle and chug it down.

The ad itself is somewhat silent. There are no dialogues. Just a repetitive beat and visuals of people from all professions and walks of life enjoying gulping down the drink. The premise of the ad isn’t new. You see a lot of people consuming the product. But the way this has been conceptualised makes it unique.

The ad is whimsical and wonderfully exaggerated, in the right proportions. It doesn’t feel forced nor is it unnecessarily prolonged. If there was one complaint, it would be the lack of a close up product shot at the start. However, that too wasn’t entirely missed. The name is easy to remember and pronounce.