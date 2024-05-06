Niraj Ruparel, Chandani Samdaria, Chandni Shah, Senthil and P G Aditya appointed as Jury Chairs for Abby Awards 2024

Niraj Ruparel, Emerging Tech Lead for WPP and Head of Mobile at GroupM, Chandani Samdaria, Executive Creative Director at L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, Chandni Shah, COO of FCB Kinnect, Senthil, CCO, VML and P G Aditya, CCO and Co-founder of Talented, join as Jury Chair for Technology category, Red Abby category, Mobile category, Integrated category and Digital category respectively, at The Abby Awards 2024 powered by One Show.

Ruparel is an accomplished professional with extensive experience in Generative AI, Metaverse Marketing, Mobile Marketing, Voice Marketing, XR marketing, consumer platforms, brand communications, and marketing analytics. He has been instrumental in developing cutting-edge creative technology solutions for agencies and clients in India.

His work has won several awards, including FOMG, WARC, Cannes, and I-com Data Creativity Awards. In addition, he has been personally recognised for his achievements, including winning the inaugural WPP Ignite awards.

He was recently awarded for his contribution to Metaverse & AI industry at IAA Tech Plus 2023. With a career spanning over 14 years, she has honed her skills at agencies like Lowe Lintas, Leo Burnett and now L&K Saatchi &. Saatchi.

She has created campaigns for giants like Vicks, Head & Shoulders, Nivea, Tide, Ariel, Amazon Audible, Knorr, Closeup, Kwality Wall’s, Axis Bank, Hotstar, and more.

For every brand, her forever mantra has been to conceive campaigns that weave powerful ideas through cultural insights.

Chandni Shah, COO of FCB Kinnect has been appointed Jury Chair in Abby Awards 2024 powered by One Show in the Mobile category.

Chandni heads a team of over 400 #Kinnectors across multiple cities. Under her leadership, FCB Kinnect has won some note-worthy global industry accolades, such as Cannes Lions, One Show, Spikes Asia, Grand Clio and many more.

While having contributed on almost all their large clients, she works closely with HDFC Bank, Amazon, Tata Motors, TVS, Aditya Birla Capital Group etc.

Senthil spearheads the creative team at VML working with multilingual creative and digital teams across the country.

Senthil have built local brands like Wipro, The Times Of India, Tata Steel, Tata Gluco Plus, Himalayan, Apollo Tyres, Hero Motors, Aditya Birla Fashion, Murugappa Group, Nestle Munch, Star Sports and leading global brands like Nike, Levi’s, Puma, Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, KitKat, Johnnie Walker, Google, Facebook, Rotary International, Shell, Unilever Radiant and UNICEF.

PG Aditiya is the creator of India's most awarded campaign ever: The Unfiltered History Tour, an undercover tour of the British Museum's disputed artefacts - for VICE.