APL Apollo launches new TVC with Akshay Kumar

APL Apollo Steel Tubes Ltd., a branded steel tube manufacturer in India, has launched a new television commercial featuring Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, showcasing their product, Roof Tuff – Color coated coils.

Sanjay Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, APL Apollo Tubes Limited shared his enthusiasm, "At APL Apollo, we are committed to innovation and delivering products of the highest quality. Our collaboration with Akshay Kumar for the Roof Tuff TVC exemplifies our dedication to excellence and toughness, ensuring that our customers receive only the best. We are happy to launch this promo as we aim to promote this product in as many industries as possible."

On the launch of New TVC, Rahul Gupta, Director, APL Apollo Building Products Limited commented, “Every detail in our products reflects unwavering dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction, from inception to completion. Discover unparalleled performance and precision with our coils, setting a new standard in color coating sheets. Experience the beautiful yet Ruff and Tuff color coated sheets by APL Apollo, an attribute that strongly resonates with our new brand ambassador – Akshay Kumar”.