Lowe Lintas and Naukri launch new campaign targeting Gen Z workforce

Lowe Lintas has joined forces with naukri.com to introduce a new campaign tailored specifically for the ambitious Gen Z workforce.

In today's dynamic corporate landscape, the younger individuals are characterized by their ambition, drive, and determination to succeed. In a world governed by age-old rules and wisdom, Gen Z are in a hurry when it comes to careers. They are ambitious for growth, unwilling to settle for anything lesser than their goals. And while the world may see it as a not so positive trait, they see it as essential for getting ahead in their professional journeys.

Recognizing this trait, Naukri & Lowe Lintas has conceptualized a campaign focused for this discerning demographic.

Intended to go live during IPL where ACDs are no more than 15 seconds, the campaign leverages compelling storytelling and resonant messaging, to connect with Gen Z job seekers on a deeper level.

Sumeet Singh, CMO, Info Edge (India) Limited said, "Naukri has always championed the cause of India’s professionals. With this campaign, we are siding with the ambitious Gen-Z, who now make up most of the country’s workforce, and we’re teaming up with them for their career building.”

Vasudha Mishra, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas, stated, "When it comes to jobs, the young are not reticent. They know what they want, and they cannot be gaslighted into settling for less. Especially when they have as their ally, Naukri, one of the most iconic modern brands of India. Two spots, done with the signature irreverent style of the brand, done by our fabulously talented team at Lowe Lintas.”