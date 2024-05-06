HDFC Mutual Fund launches new Mother's Day campaign to promote financial literacy among children

HDFC Mutual Fund has launched its latest film on the occasion of Mother’s Day.

The film puts forward the message that just as children emulate their parents in various aspects of life, they are likely to follow suit in financial matters as well.

By drawing parallels between parental influence and financial behavior, HDFC Mutual Fund aims to inspire mothers to take the first step towards securing their family's future through SIP (Systematic Investment Plan).

This film is a depiction of the influence mothers have on their children's life choices and aspirations. It showcases a young mother engrossed in reading, with her daughter nearby, mirroring her actions. The narrative captures the essence of maternal influence, illustrating how children often emulate their parents' actions.

The film highlights the concept that children are likely to learn from their parents' behavior as they grow. Overall, it serves as a reminder of the lasting impact parents have on shaping their children's values and attitudes, reinforcing the idea that teaching children about financial responsibility and investment from an early age can lay the foundation for their own future financial success.