            

      Goafest 2024 to happen in Mumbai due to Lok Sabha polls; Ad fest to take place on 30-31 May

      India's premier ad festival Goafest 2024 is likely to take place in Mumbai. The 2024 event's duration is expected to be two days instead of the usual three days.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 14, 2024 11:58 PM
      Goafest 2024 to happen in Mumbai due to Lok Sabha polls; Ad fest to take place on 30-31 May
      Co-hosted by The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and The Advertising Club, Goafest 2024 in Mumbai will likely be a two-day event. (Image from 2022's edition which saw the fest return to its usual venue in Goa after the pandemic years.)

      The 17th edition of Goafest which includes the ABBY awards is set to take place on 30th and 31st of May 2024. But not in the usual spot. India's premier ad festival is likely to move from Goa to Mumbai, due to the General Elections. Goafest 2024 has also been cut from a three-day event to a two-day festival, industry sources tell Storyboard18. 

      Co-hosted by The Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and The Advertising Club, Goafest 2024 in Mumbai will likely be a two-day extravaganza, showcasing the pinnacle of creativity, knowledge, and networking in the advertising, marketing, and media industry. An official communication from the organisers is expected soon. 

      Drawing over 2000 industry professionals annually, Goafest organisers were anticipating increased participation, including from advertisers, this year. With several top advertisers and agencies located in the financial capital, Goafest 2024 may well see more significant participation from both. The festival offers a platform for learning, recognition, and celebration. 

      Adlanders’ interest in the fest had been on a steady decline over a few years. In the past the festival has been plagued by controversies around scam ads and judging processes, and boycotts by leading agencies including Ogilvy. For a while there was also heated debate about moving the Abby awards back to Mumbai. 

      In a previous story, one former Ogilvy creative head had told Storyboard18: "Do people still attend Goafest?" They highlighted that worse was the fact that clients didn’t care for the fest. The focus had shifted to newer award shows and more robust legacy awards like Effies, as agencies began seeing more value in those metals on their mantles.

      Nine years, a pandemic, several debates over the event’s quality, and raison d'etre later, a few of the top agencies that had given the awards a skip in the past returned for the 2023 edition. 

      The Abby's also tied up with world-renowned award One Show, which, together with more agency participation, resulted in a fair rise in the number of delegates and entries. ABBY One Show Awards 2023 attracted a total of 2282 entries as compared to approximately 2000 entries in 2022. 181 companies entered the Creative ABBY 2023. 

      At the 2023 edition, there was also a stronger presence from clients and brand leaders from organisations like ITC, Colgate, Google, Swiggy and HDFC Bank, among others.  The event's organisers had vowed to make the awards and festival more relevant to a new generation of agencies, talent and clients, which bore results at the 2023 edition of the festival. How the shift in venue will impact the festival this year remains to be seen. But for now, it seems, Goafest is set to become a Mumbai fest. 


      Tags
      First Published on Apr 14, 2024 11:57 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      Wakefit asks employees to put in 70 hours a week (to sleep)

      Wakefit asks employees to put in 70 hours a week (to sleep)

      Advertising

      Goafest 2024 likely to revert to 3-day format; Not ruling out alternate dates for the ad fest shifted to Mumbai

      Goafest 2024 likely to revert to 3-day format; Not ruling out alternate dates for the ad fest shifted to Mumbai

      Advertising

      1% Club unveils new campaign on financial literacy with Sharan Hegde and Viraj Ghelani

      1% Club unveils new campaign on financial literacy with Sharan Hegde and Viraj Ghelani

      Brand Marketing

      Kansai Nerolac Paints unveils new campaign with Ma Ka Pa Anand

      Kansai Nerolac Paints unveils new campaign with Ma Ka Pa Anand

      Advertising

      ZEE Media to invest Rs 8.76 crore in "PR tech platform" NewsReach

      ZEE Media to invest Rs 8.76 crore in "PR tech platform" NewsReach

      Advertising

      IPL 2024: Ecom-gaming and pan masala brands lead TV ad surge first three weeks

      IPL 2024: Ecom-gaming and pan masala brands lead TV ad surge first three weeks

      Advertising

      Mast or Meh? Cred's new ad ft. Rajamouli and David Warner is an unexpected match that worked

      Mast or Meh? Cred's new ad ft. Rajamouli and David Warner is an unexpected match that worked