Spykar's new campaign inspires young India to make their votes count

Spykar has announced the launch of its integrated campaign, dedicated to inspiring and mobilizing the nation's youth to participate in the upcoming general elections actively.

The Spykar voting campaign coincides with the upcoming election schedule in the target states. Commencing with Gujarat on May 7th, followed by Maharashtra (excluding Pune) on the same date May 7th, the campaign extends its reach to Pune on May 13th, culminating with Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh on May 20th.

This campaign targets young voters aged 18-30 across targeted states, who are passionate about making a difference through their vote.

A brand film leads the campaign, and aims to ignite a sense of responsibility and enthusiasm among young and first-time voters, urging them to exercise their democratic rights. The film portrays the pivotal moment when two young girls, enamored by a boy at a café, choose to overlook him upon discovering his failure to vote.

Through this campaign, Spykar aims to create a brand experience by offering rewards to those who visit Spykar stores and flash their inked fingers. Spykar is also urging voters to share their inked finger selfies on Instagram and other social media platforms for rewards from the brand.

Sanjay Vakharia, Co-Founder and CEO, of Spykar, commented, “Today’s youth is different from that of the yesteryears. Apart from being rebellious, fun-loving, and carefree, they are conscious and take their social responsibilities very seriously.” He further added, “We wanted to bring these virtues to the forefront. Choosing who should lead us to a better tomorrow is our right and to vote is our obligation towards protecting the future of our country; nothing less will do - that’s the mindset of the young and restless of our generation which this film intends to resonate with.” Brandmovers India is the creative agency behind the latest Spykar election campaign. The integrated marketing campaign will be released across channels such as social, digital, retail POS, outdoor, digital outdoor, and print, for audiences across the country.