Spice Money launches VIP Program to scale up its network of 14 lakh rural merchants

Spice Money has announced the launch of its VIP Program, designed to provide a four-fold exclusive benefit package to its network of 14 lakh Adhikaris. This program is tailored to enhance their experience and drive growth in their businesses. This initiative in the segment is designed to offer premium benefits, personalized assistance, and exclusive earning opportunities, ensuring that high-transacting Adhikaris receive exceptional service, support, and priority attention.

This program aims to identify and reward the top-performing Adhikaris(Merchant)by providing them with a clear path to increased earnings and enhanced services. This initiative will lead to the loyalty of Adhikaris, ensuring their commitment to the Spice Money platform through exclusive benefits and additional earning opportunities. Any Adhikari (Merchant) looking to advance within the Spice Money network can join the VIP Program.

Key Features of the VIP Program:

·Transactional Benefits: Adhikaris enrolled in the VIP Program will enjoy additional commissions on core products such as Aadhar-based withdrawals AePs, DMT, and financial services products like opening of CASA and consumer loan products.

·Care Benefits: VIP Adhikari's will receive special care and support due to their high transaction volumes, ensuring seamless operations and maximizing transactional volumes.

·Discounts on Services & Hardware: The program offers discounts on hardware, including the change of biometric devices as per UIDAI guidelines as an industry-wide change in the ecosystem, leading to a reduction in fraud.

·Personal Benefits: Spice Money is also committed to offering personal benefits such as insurance and scholarships for Adhikari's children, providing a holistic approach for a Nanoprenuer to grow their business

The VIP Program is open to all Adhikaris aspiring to advance in their Spice Money journey. Adhikaris can choose from three levels of subscription plans, Basic, Advance and VIP plans starting at Rs. 199 as an introductory monthly price, tailored to meet varying needs and preferences.

Dilip Modi, Founder & CEO, Spice Money, said, “The VIP Program is a testament to our commitment to acknowledging and rewarding the outstanding performance of our top Adhikaris. This initiative provides them with a clear pathway to increased earnings and superior services, aligning with our mission of fostering financial inclusion and empowerment in emerging India.”