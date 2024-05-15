Titan Raga launches ‘Beautiful Together’ featuring Alia Bhatt

Aparna Ravi, Marketing Head, Titan Watches said, “Raga as a brand has consistently been driving deep and meaningful narratives about women. ‘Beautiful Together’ is our conscious effort to recognize a bond that's often overlooked – the incredible strength and support women find in each other. We are thrilled to have Alia Bhatt on board, who perfectly epitomizes the spirit of sisterhood. We believe this campaign will resonate with our audience and inspire them to celebrate the amazing women in their lives."

"Titan Raga has always fronted conversations that genuinely speak to women. Raga watches are designed to evoke beauty and femininity and these are pillars of all our Raga campaigns. Today femininity is evolving from being about individual choices to a collective hurrah. Women feel fulfilment and joy in celebrating each other not just for the big wins but also for the little things that earlier would not be noticed. This beautiful spirit of sisterhood is captured in our new campaign in which we see how the tiniest of moments can also become uplifting when women simply come together. We have deliberately chosen instances that are highly relatable like lending a helping hand in making wardrobe choices to paying a compliment to another woman in a trial room. The brand platform Beautiful Together resonated with our brand ambassador Alia Bhatt, known for her tightly knit circle of girlfriends and the infectious positivity they collectively generate. The essence of sisterhood she herself embodies made her the ideal candidate to advocate this heartwarming message, stated Tithi Ghosh, President and Head of Office, Ogilvy South.