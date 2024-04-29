Agoda spotlights India’s increasingly popular ‘Chai Destinations’ ahead of International Tea Day

Ahead of International Tea Day, observed on 21 May, digital travel platform Agoda witnessed an increased number of accommodation searches for travel to hill stations that are famous for their tea experiences and heritage. India, popularly known as 'The Land of Chai', is home to vast tea estates that offer a chance to learn more about tea culture, while taking in breathtaking mountain views.

Ooty, Palampur, and Chikmagalur are the destinations with the highest increase in searches according to Agoda’s insights when comparing Q1 2024 to the same period in 2023, generating a higher increase in searches than popular tea garden locations like Darjeeling and Munnar.

Ooty, nestled in the Nilgiri Hills, offers panoramic views and aromatic tea experiences topping the board for the biggest increases in searches (46 percent) followed by Palampur (44 percent) which, set amidst the Himalayan foothills, boasts scenic beauty and distinctive Kangra tea flavors. Chikamagalur in the picturesque region of Karnataka comes in third (35 percent), stated the company.