Manav Kaul pays tribute to mothers through Sleepwell's new campaign

Sleepwell, a mattress brand has launched a campaign this Mother’s Day called #SleepwellMom. Derived from the brand philosophy - there is comfort in comforting others, the campaign pays ode to moms who lose their sleep in the pursuit of raising their children.

Sideways crafted the #SleepwellMom campaign and the campaign conveyed with statistics how sleep-deprived mothers are, and culminated with a poem from the perspective of a child who has just had that realisation. The poem was narrated by writer/actor Manav Kaul, whose signature style also amplified the empathy of the message to ask mothers, “Did you sleep well?’

Speaking about the campaign, Nilesh Mazumdar, chief executive officer at Sheela Foam, said, “With #SleepwellMoms, we really urge everyone to take an empathetic look at the sleep deficit of mothers around us. With this campaign, we aim to start conversations in families around the importance of sound sleep for everyone. Sleepwell aims to go beyond being the top mattress brand in India & help promote empathy for our near & dear ones."

Sameer Sojwal and Nilay Moonje, executive creative directors at Sideways said, “Nothing brings out the brand philosophy of empathy like the care of a mother. So we thought why not say that she needs the same from us, with a poetic touch? That’s why we chose Manav Kaul, as him being a prolific writer and actor, the subtleties of the emotion came out really well.”