Tata Play and Amazon Prime collaborate to offer Prime benefits to viewers across TV and OTT

Tata Play has joined hands with Amazon Prime to offer Tata Play DTH and Tata Play Binge customers multiple ways to access Prime Video’s content.

Tata Play DTH subscribers can now choose from multiple packs starting from INR 199 per month, that offer a variety of their favourite TV channels along with Prime Lite with Tata Play. In addition, Binge subscribers can enjoy Prime Lite with Tata Play along with 30+ other popular apps at various price points. At INR 199 per month, users can subscribe to 6 OTT apps, including Prime Video, from a list of 33 apps, or can subscribe to all 33, including Prime Video at INR 349 per month.

Prime Video’s addition to the league of 30+ national, international, and regional apps on Tata Play Binge aims to further elevate content bingeing into an even more indulgent experience, all in one convenient location across languages, genres, and devices.

Consumers can enjoy the full selection of shows and movies on Prime Video including Panchayat, Mirzapur, The Family Man, Dhootha, Inspector Rishi, Farzi, Dahaad, Made in Heaven, Indian Police Force, Suzhal – The Vortex, Dil Dosti Dilemma, Poacher, among others, blockbuster movies like Pathaan, Jailer, Ponniyin Selvan I & II, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Tiger 3, Kantara, Mast Mein Rehne Ka, Maja Ma, Bawaal, Pippa, Captain Miller, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, and many more, along with international series and movies like Fallout, Citadel, The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power, The Idea of You, The Boys, Jack Ryan, Reacher, to name a few. This is in addition to other Prime Lite benefits like, free unlimited same day delivery across 1M+ products and next day delivery across 4M+ products, prime early access & exclusive deals and 5% cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card while on shopping on Amazon.

“While on the one hand, Tata Play’s robust content distribution network will help in expanding Amazon Prime’s outreach to newer audience segments, on the other, addition of Prime Lite Membership with Tata Play will make Binge a more compelling proposition,” said Harit Nagpal, Managing Director and CEO, Tata Play, on this first-of-its-kind partnership.

“At Prime Video, our mission is to super-serve our customers with the best of entertainment, and we are constantly looking at ways to strengthen our distribution to ensure wider availability of our much-loved movies and series,” said Gaurav Gandhi, vice president, APAC & MENA, Prime Video. “The collaboration with Tata Play provides its DTH and digital customers seamless access to Prime Video’s full selection of content, as well as Prime Lite benefits like unlimited free shopping & shipping of ‘Same-day/Next-Day’ delivery, Prime exclusive deals and much more. We look forward to working with Tata Play to make premium entertainment even more accessible to customers in India.”