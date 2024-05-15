            

      Ather CEO reacts to Bengaluru groom arriving at wedding on electric bike

      This quirky way of arriving to the wedding in an electric bike caught the attention of Ather CEO Tarun Mehta

      A Bengaluru groom caught attention of many for arriving at his wedding after coming to the location on an Ather Rizta electric bike.

      This quirky way of arriving to the wedding in an electric bike caught the attention of Ather CEO Tarun Mehta. He shared a video and a photo of the man arriving in the bike and how Ather played a role in him arriving at the location on time.

      Mehta's post saw a lot of replies, many of whom said that it was typical of someone in Bengaluru to come up with something as unique as this. "Only a Bangalore boy can do this," one user wrote.

      "Tell me you're from Bengaluru without telling me you're from Bengaluru lmao," another user wrote.

      The Ather "Rizta" was launched in April. According to Mehta, the firm was working towards manufacturing a family scooter since 2019.


