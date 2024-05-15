Ather CEO reacts to Bengaluru groom arriving at wedding on electric bike

A Bengaluru groom caught attention of many for arriving at his wedding after coming to the location on an Ather Rizta electric bike.

This quirky way of arriving to the wedding in an electric bike caught the attention of Ather CEO Tarun Mehta. He shared a video and a photo of the man arriving in the bike and how Ather played a role in him arriving at the location on time.

So this happened last weekend!



Darshan wanted to make his baraat entry on Rizta and we had to make it happen for his grand entrance.



And, why not? Rizta is all about family. pic.twitter.com/zudTju0chF — Tarun Mehta (@tarunsmehta) May 14, 2024

Mehta's post saw a lot of replies, many of whom said that it was typical of someone in Bengaluru to come up with something as unique as this. "Only a Bangalore boy can do this," one user wrote.

"Tell me you're from Bengaluru without telling me you're from Bengaluru lmao," another user wrote.