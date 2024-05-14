            

      Bajaj rolls out a CGI video for its air coolers range

      Set in Delhi's Connaught Place, the brand’s CGI ad campaign sees people shielding themselves from the scorching sun on a bustling street.

      By  Storyboard18May 14, 2024 12:51 PM
      While the extreme heat drains one and all, a larger-than-life BAJAJ air cooler emerges from a billboard and delivers a strong gush of refreshingly cool air. (Still from the video)

      BAJAJ, a consumer appliance brand, has released a CGI video, an extension of the ongoing multi-media campaign for its air cooler range.

      Set in Delhi's Connaught Place, the brand’s CGI ad campaign sees people shielding themselves from the scorching sun on a bustling street, stated the company. While the extreme heat drains one and all, a larger-than-life BAJAJ air cooler emerges from a billboard and delivers a strong gush of refreshingly cool air.

      Devika Sachdev, head of advertising and brand management at Bajaj Electricals Limited says, "At BAJAJ, we are constantly striving to innovate and provide durable products that enhance the lives of our customers. But innovation doesn’t stop just at our products. Our first CGI video was crafted to captivate our online audience and resonate with today's generation in an engaging manner. Furthermore, we are actively involving our online community through a User-Generated Content (UGC) contest. We eagerly anticipate introducing more innovative and modern content strategies to further captivate and connect with our audience.”


      Tags
      First Published on May 14, 2024 12:51 PM

