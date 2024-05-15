Reddit introduces new ‘Ask Me Anything’ tools for engaging hosts and participants

AMAs are synonymous with how we communicate on Reddit. From celebrities to public figures to organizations to redditors, users have flocked to Reddit for candid conversations. Yet, we haven’t had a dedicated space focused on centralizing all AMA resources into one location and product - until now.

Starting today, Reddit is rolling out a new suite of AMA updates to give redditors who host AMAs tools to help their community members get up close and personal with their favorite guests. And for talent and hosts, Reddit is introducing a frictionless way to connect with new and existing audiences, both on and off the platform.

AMAs now appear as a tab in the updated web post composer, making them as easy to create as a regular post. But they also unlock a host of new features, including:

Hosts can schedule and promote AMAs ahead of time

Previously, users would have to create two separate posts to signal an AMA, one sharing when it was planned for and one when it began. With the new AMA rolling out on desktop, and coming soon to mobile apps, a user can start immediately or set a start time up to 21 days in advance.

Hosts can include Redditors can sort by Answered versus Unanswered questions, getting to the source quicker - Users can toggle between comment views depending on their preference.

Guest collaborators

While there is still one Original Poster, a host can bring in up to five guests to help reply to questions. You can AMA, but now you can AUA (ask us anything).

Hosts can leave a note to signal the end of the AMA

Hosts can now mark the official close of an AMA, so users aren’t stuck wondering when it’s ending. Additionally, hosts can share links to other social channels so users can learn more after the AMA has concluded.

Redditors can RSVP via a new button and get notifications when AMAs starts