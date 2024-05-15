            

      Nykaa's latest campaign gives brides a chance to get their makeup done by leading makeup artists

      Nykaa conducted a contest for brides-to-be offering them a chance to have their bridal hair and makeup done by one of these leading makeup artists. Over 3000 registrations came in.

      By  Storyboard18May 15, 2024 2:19 PM
      From North to South, East to West, Nykaa covered bridal looks of the country, presented in vernacular languages.

      Nykaa recently unveiled their latest campaign, "Nykaa Waali Shaadi”.

      This campaign, born out of the vision of every bride and barati longing for a "Nykaa Wali Shaadi", delivered a comprehensive beauty and style guide tailored exclusively for the wedding season.

      What was the campaign about? Direct access to beauty gurus who sprinkled some magic dust on wedding preparations. Nykaa teamed up with the top makeup artists in the country, including Sonic Sarwate, Marianna Mukuchyan, Guneet Virdi, and Shraddha Luthra, bringing exclusive beauty guides and FREE bridal makeovers to winning brides. Lakme, MAC, Huda, and Maybelline among others partnered with Nykaa to bring this campaign alive.

      Nykaa conducted a contest for brides-to-be offering them a chance to have their bridal hair and makeup done by one of these leading makeup artists. Over 3000 registrations came in.

      From North to South, East to West, Nykaa covered bridal looks of the country, presented in vernacular languages.

      Nykaa partnered with Filtercopy to create two digital films that capture the essence of Nykaa Waali Shaadi. In 48 hours, the film organically have 1.24 million views and the numbers continue to grow. As of today, the films have garnered over 3.6 million views.

      Nykaa Spokesperson said, "Nykaa Wali Shaadi isn't just a campaign; it's a celebration of love, beauty, and the joy of weddings! We were thrilled to bring this vision to life, offering brides and baratis across the country a one-of-a-kind experience filled with glam, style, and expert guidance. From our comprehensive beauty and style guides to the top makeup artists and brands, Nykaa Waali Shaadi was there to make every wedding dream come true.”  


      First Published on May 15, 2024 2:19 PM

