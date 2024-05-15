Devyani International and PVR INOX announce partnership for operating food court in shopping malls

            

      Devyani International Limited (DIL), one of the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) operators in India and PVR INOX Limited have extended their association and announce a strategic partnership to jointly establish a company in India for the purpose of development and operation of food courts within shopping malls in India.

      Ravi Jaipuria, Non-Executive Chairman, Devyani International Limited said “This partnership further consolidates DIL’s position in the food courts business in India and has paved the way for additional growth and expansion opportunity. We are elated to have embarked on yet another association with PVR INOX and elevated our collaboration. DIL is committed to expanding its food courts business in India as one of the strategic future growth pillars.”

      Commenting on the partnership, Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR INOX Limited said “We are happy to announce this strategic association, with Devyani International Limited (DIL), a partner we truly admire. Through this opportunity PVR INOX will be able to pivot into pre-ticketed F&B revenue stream as opposed to the current post ticketed F&B revenue that’s very movie line up dependent. It is our first of the many steps we intend to take to further expand our F&B business. Also, our ability to co- promote both movies and food to 150 million audience would be the USP of this collaboration.


