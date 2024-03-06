Agoda launches AI-driven campaign featuring Ayushmann Khurrana

Digital travel platform Agoda has today introduced an AI-powered advertising campaign tailored for the Indian audience, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. This initiative has utilized AI technology to create over 250 customized videos for different locations across India and abroad.

In collaboration with Blink Digital, Agoda built a digital campaign around content created using Gan.ai's generative AI technology. With this technology, a single video of Ayushmann Khurrana has been converted into over two hundred videos that each highlight a different destination. All videos feature Ayushmann, thanks to generative AI changing the voice-over, applying lip syncing, and adding contextual images.

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana commented, "I'm excited to be part of Agoda's innovative approach to connecting with travelers. This campaign allows Agoda and me to reach out to individuals in a very personal way, making their travel planning experience more engaging. The idea is to inform travelers about the great deals that exist on Agoda for their destination of interest, which ultimately helps them see the world for less."

Krishna Rathi, Senior Country Director India Subcontinent and Maldives at Agoda, stated, "This campaign represents a forward-thinking approach to digital marketing in the travel sector. Our collaboration with Ayushmann Khurrana and the use of generative AI allow us to engage with our customers in a more meaningful and personalized manner. More than that, it is a great example of how Agoda combines its global network and expertise with a localized experience specifically made for Indian travelers."

Rikki Agarwal, Co-founder & Chief Business and Operating Officer at Blink Digital, remarked, "Our partnership with Agoda for this campaign has been an exciting journey, merging creative ideas with advanced technology to deliver a unique and personalized advertising experience. We applaud Agoda for being one of the first movers in this field and are confident it will be well-received by Indian travelers."