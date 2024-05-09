Hero Vired rolls out ‘A Letter to my Child’ on the occasion of Mother's Day

Hero Vired, India's learning company for professionals and higher education aspirants, celebrates Mother’s Day with their new campaign, ‘A Letter to my Child’, a tribute to the resilience and love of working mothers. The campaign features real-life supermoms from Hero Vired’s learner community who penned heartfelt letters to their children reflecting the challenges these moms face while balancing work and family.

Akshay Munjal, founder and chief executive officer, Hero Vired commented, "Mother's Day serves as a poignant reminder of the remarkable strength and resilience that mothers embody every day. At Hero Vired, we recognize the pivotal role mothers play within their families and in shaping the future workforce. We aim to celebrate and support mothers on their educational and professional journeys, ensuring they have ample resources and opportunities needed to thrive in their personal and professional lives."'

With prevalent challenges faced by women, as revealed by the Women in Modern Workplaces in India report, which highlighted how 70 percent of women expressed difficulties in balancing work-life issues as a primary obstacle to career advancement and 55 percent advocated for specialized upskilling programs for women returning to work after a career break.