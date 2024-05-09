            

      BIBA launches mother’s day campaign: “Kuch nahi” collection for mothers

      Set in a household, the film follows the story of a mother who fulfils the needs of her family, always knowing exactly what they need, even without them having to share. The film then moves ahead also to depict the daughter bringing her mother a BIBA outfit for a family function she must attend to.

      By  Storyboard18May 9, 2024 11:59 AM
      The campaign features Indian TV actress, Shilpa Saklani.

      As Mother’s Day approaches, BIBA, India’s homegrown fashion brand, unveiled its digital campaign, titled "Kuch Nahi," this campaign pays homage to others, who often ask for nothing in return for their sacrifices, stated the company. The campaign features Indian TV actress, Shilpa Saklani.

      Siddharath Bindra, managing director of BIBA Fashion, shares his thoughts on the campaign, stating, "My mother has been my biggest inspiration over the years. She started her own business with no training at the age of 40. This Mothers Day we have a special film that is dedicated to all the Mothers for their unconditional love and a special Collection to offer which is a great gift for the Kuch nahi that they ask the children for. We are sure this will resonate with our audiences and look forward to a wonderful response.”

      The film featuring Saklani can be viewed on BIBA's official website and social media platforms including Youtube, Facebook & Instagram. The ad film has been shot and created in partnership with leading creative agency Famous Innovations, bringing to life the sentiment of maternal selflessness.


      First Published on May 9, 2024 11:58 AM

