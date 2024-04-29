News18 launches OOH campaign in GroupM office

OOH and interactive marketing is truly a combination that works wonders.

News18 has adopted a unique approach as part of News18 Network's General Elections campaign wherein they installed screens in GroupM offices. Unsuspecting office-goers saw the screen as just some OOH video poster. However, to their surprise, the person inside the screen began talking to them, it came as a source of amazement and was amusing.

Through the screen News18 anchors - Zakka Jacob, managing editor, News18, Rahul Shivshankar, consulting editor, Network18 and Rubika Liyaquat, consulting editor, News18 India interact with people who sit around or pass by the screen in the GroupM office.

Interactive marketing has been receiving an overall positive response with more people enjoying being part of campaigns. Through News18’s campaign, it was visible that GroupM employees were enjoying engaging in candid conversations with the anchors.