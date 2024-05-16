YouTube to use Google AI to place non-skippable ads into CTVs

YouTube has been the no.1 most watched streaming platform on TV. And, the platform continues this incredible momentum as not only the top streamer, but the second most-watched media distributor overall on TV as well.

To ensure that a brand can show up in the right moments on the big screen to connect with engaged viewers, YouTube shared that Google AI-powered video campaigns are now being optimized for connected TV.

‘Video Reach Campaigns Non-Skips’, which is powered by Google AI, will deliver on reach and awareness goals of brands more efficiently, using the platform’s existing non-skippable assets, YouTube said.

The platform also shared that Google AI has been at the core of its ads solutions for years. With the new advancements, YouTube will be able to help brands drive ROI a lot more efficiently.

A Nielsen report revealed that YouTube drives higher long-term return on ad spend than TV, other online video, and paid social.

Interactivity on TV screens has more than doubled in the past year. YouTube has decided to give brands the opportunity to now take over the big screen, and put their brand front and center, alongside ways to drive interactivity. Since phones today are never far away from people, formats like QR codes are an incredibly efficient medium to drive engagement.