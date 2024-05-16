            

      Netflix continues its bet on live events, signs deal to air NFL

      As part of the three-year deal, Netflix will broadcast the National Football League's two Christmas games this year and then will air at least one game in 2025 and 2026.

      By  Storyboard18May 16, 2024 11:14 AM
      Netflix's foray into carrying live sports began last year, but they were exhibition events in golf and tennis. (Image source: Unsplash and Pixelz.cc)

      Netflix and the NFL, the most-watched sports league in the US, have announced a three-year deal to stream games on Christmas Day. The streaming giant will carry two games this year and at least one game in 2025 and 2026. It is reported that Netflix will pay less than $150 million per game.

      Netflix began airing NFL programming last year with the series “Quarterback." A series on wide receivers will premiere this year. It also live streamed the Tom Brady roast on May 5 and will have a 10-part documentary series later this year on Jerry Jones and his ownership of the Dallas Cowboys.

      Netflix's foray into carrying live sports began last year, but they were exhibition events in golf and tennis. “People love football and we do, too. These games go with our big-event live strategy of all the live programming we have done in this last year — like The Tom Brady roast, the Netflix Slam and the upcoming Jake Paul vs Tyson boxing match. We’re excited about having the NFL conversation around Christmas Day,” said Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer.


      Tags
        First Published on May 16, 2024 11:14 AM

