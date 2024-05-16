Netflix continues its bet on live events, signs deal to air NFL

Netflix and the NFL, the most-watched sports league in the US, have announced a three-year deal to stream games on Christmas Day. The streaming giant will carry two games this year and at least one game in 2025 and 2026. It is reported that Netflix will pay less than $150 million per game.

Netflix began airing NFL programming last year with the series “Quarterback." A series on wide receivers will premiere this year. It also live streamed the Tom Brady roast on May 5 and will have a 10-part documentary series later this year on Jerry Jones and his ownership of the Dallas Cowboys.