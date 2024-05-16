            

      Govt soon to launch app to crack down on dark patterns

      It will unveil a mobile application to notify consumers about deceptive techniques employed by online platforms.

      By  Storyboard18May 16, 2024 12:17 PM
      This is part of the government’s agenda for the first 100 days if it comes to power for a third term. The app will be launched within the next two months. (Image source: Unsplash)

      To crack down on deceptive techniques adopted by internet companies, the government will soon launch an app of its own. Reportedly, the app will notify consumers about such techniques, also known as dark patterns. Dark patterns are essentially deceptive practices crafted by digital commerce companies and online advertisers to lure users into making choices or doing things that may not be in their interests, but which benefits the company implementing it.

      This government app will alert consumers when online platforms try to trick users using any such deceptive tactics. For the same, consumers will have to download the app to detect such dark patterns and users can subsequently file a complaint with consumer forums. This is part of the government’s agenda for the first 100 days if it comes to power for a third term. The app will be launched within the next two months.


