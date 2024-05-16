YouTube offers a new creator takeover ad format

As per a Nielsen report, YouTube has been the no.1 most watched streaming platform on TV. And, YouTube continues this incredible momentum as not only the top streamer, but the second most-watched media distributor overall on TV as well.

A big reason behind this is the creator-led content available on the platform or free. With a variety of content available, creators are essentially redefining what we think of as “TV.” In fact, YouTube shared that the number of top creators that have received the majority of their watch time on the big screen increased by more than 400 percent.

Thus, as viewer behaviour shifts and brands learn to adapt to the evolving scenarios, YouTube has been constantly innovating to help advertisers drive the outcomes they care about. As a result, YouTube has formally launched the ‘YouTube Select Creator Takeovers’, a way to give brand the opportunity to make the most out of creator-fan connections.

Through this, brands will be able to own 100 percent share of voice on top creators’ channels, the platform said. In other words, advertisers will be able to buy out the inventory on channels representing top 1 percent of content on the platform.