            

      The Health Factory collaborates with Uorfi Javed to inspire healthy eating habits amongst Gen Z

      Through this partnership, The Health Factory aims to captivate Gen Z and a broader audience through a social media reel.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 17, 2024 1:24 PM
      The Health Factory collaborates with Uorfi Javed to inspire healthy eating habits amongst Gen Z
      The reel showcases the brand's range of breads and with Javed leading the reel, The Health Factory harnesses the power of social media to spearhead a movement towards informed choices in daily consumption, stated the company.

      The Health Factory announced its latest collaboration with actor Uorfi Javed.

      Through this partnership, The Health Factory aims to captivate Gen Z and a broader audience through a social media reel.

      Javed said, "As an actor, I hold deep commitment to staying healthy. I consciously opt for clean eating, prefer gluten free products as it is the way to go for a healthier gut, while propogating healthier lifestyle choices. The Health Factory's initiative is inspiring millennials and Gen Zs to reimagine their bread choices. It's been an absolute joy being a part of this campaign."

      The message encapsulated in the slogan is #Bread Badlo Aadat Nahi (Change the Bread, Not the Habit), and the aim through this collaboration is to disseminate this message to a wider audience across various digital platforms, highlighted the company.

      The reel showcases the brand's range of breads and with Javed leading the reel, The Health Factory harnesses the power of social media to spearhead a movement towards informed choices in daily consumption, stated the company.


      Tags
      First Published on Apr 17, 2024 1:16 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      Protium launches #LetsGetFinanciallyLiterate campaign during financial literacy month

      Protium launches #LetsGetFinanciallyLiterate campaign during financial literacy month

      Brand Marketing

      Amazon Pay's new campaign 'Pay Karne Ka Smarter Way' highlights convenience featuring Ayushmann Khurrana

      Amazon Pay's new campaign 'Pay Karne Ka Smarter Way' highlights convenience featuring Ayushmann Khurrana

      Brand Marketing

      Greenply Industries launches Green-Rise initiative under its eco restoration and plantation drive in Nagaland

      Greenply Industries launches Green-Rise initiative under its eco restoration and plantation drive in Nagaland

      Brand Marketing

      Brand Breakthroughs: Can gen AI make all marketers creative?

      Brand Breakthroughs: Can gen AI make all marketers creative?

      Brand Marketing

      ZEE-Sony Merger Case: ZEE withdraws merger implementation application from NCLT

      ZEE-Sony Merger Case: ZEE withdraws merger implementation application from NCLT

      Brand Marketing

      Cipla Health to buy cosmetics and personal care business of Ivia Beaute

      Cipla Health to buy cosmetics and personal care business of Ivia Beaute

      Brand Marketing

      iD Fresh Foods calls on Indian grandmothers to do their annual live audit

      iD Fresh Foods calls on Indian grandmothers to do their annual live audit