The Health Factory collaborates with Uorfi Javed to inspire healthy eating habits amongst Gen Z

The Health Factory announced its latest collaboration with actor Uorfi Javed.

Through this partnership, The Health Factory aims to captivate Gen Z and a broader audience through a social media reel.

Javed said, "As an actor, I hold deep commitment to staying healthy. I consciously opt for clean eating, prefer gluten free products as it is the way to go for a healthier gut, while propogating healthier lifestyle choices. The Health Factory's initiative is inspiring millennials and Gen Zs to reimagine their bread choices. It's been an absolute joy being a part of this campaign."

The message encapsulated in the slogan is #Bread Badlo Aadat Nahi (Change the Bread, Not the Habit), and the aim through this collaboration is to disseminate this message to a wider audience across various digital platforms, highlighted the company.

The reel showcases the brand's range of breads and with Javed leading the reel, The Health Factory harnesses the power of social media to spearhead a movement towards informed choices in daily consumption, stated the company.