The Health Factory rolls out a new campaign starring food connoisseur Kunal Vijaykar

The Health Factory, a provider of wholesome and nutritious food products, has announced the launch of its latest campaign, #TuJaantaNaiMeraBreadwalaKaunHai, aimed at redefining the way consumer perceive healthy eating. This campaign features actor and food connoisseur Kunal Vijaykar.

The campaign showcases a range of zero maida and protein-rich breads, allowing individuals to relish the taste and wholesomeness of their breakfast and all-day meals guilt-free.

Kunal Vijaykar, renowned for his popular YouTube channel "Khane Main Kya Hai," is paired with upcoming fashion and lifestyle influencer Janvi Limbachiyaa, the duo engages in playful banter that perfectly encapsulates the spirit of #TuJaantaNaiMeraBreadwalaKaunHai.

Speaking about the campaign, Vinay Maheshwari, chief executive officer and founder of The Health Factory, said, "At The Health Factory, we believe in making healthier choices enjoyable. #TuJaantaNaiMeraBreadwalaKaunHai is not just a campaign; it's a movement to show that health and flavor can coexist harmoniously. We are thrilled to have Kunal Vijaykar and our esteemed collaborators on board, sharing our vision for a balanced and flavorful lifestyle."

To amplify the campaign's impact, The Health Factory has enlisted the support of TV actors Tanvi Thakkar and Aditya Kapadiya. The duo showcases how The Health Factory's healthy breads seamlessly integrate into a couple's daily routine, making health-conscious choices enjoyable and entertaining.