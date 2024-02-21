comScore            

Quantum Brief

The Health Factory rolls out a new campaign starring food connoisseur Kunal Vijaykar

The campaign showcases a range of zero maida and protein-rich breads, allowing individuals to relish the taste and wholesomeness of their breakfast and all-day meals guilt-free.

By  Storyboard18Feb 21, 2024 9:52 PM
The Health Factory rolls out a new campaign starring food connoisseur Kunal Vijaykar
Kunal Vijaykar, renowned for his popular YouTube channel "Khane Main Kya Hai," is paired with upcoming fashion and lifestyle influencer Janvi Limbachiyaa, the duo engages in playful banter that perfectly encapsulates the spirit of #TuJaantaNaiMeraBreadwalaKaunHai. (Stills from the campaign)

The Health Factory, a provider of wholesome and nutritious food products, has announced the launch of its latest campaign, #TuJaantaNaiMeraBreadwalaKaunHai, aimed at redefining the way consumer perceive healthy eating. This campaign features actor and food connoisseur Kunal Vijaykar.

The campaign showcases a range of zero maida and protein-rich breads, allowing individuals to relish the taste and wholesomeness of their breakfast and all-day meals guilt-free.

Kunal Vijaykar, renowned for his popular YouTube channel "Khane Main Kya Hai," is paired with upcoming fashion and lifestyle influencer Janvi Limbachiyaa, the duo engages in playful banter that perfectly encapsulates the spirit of #TuJaantaNaiMeraBreadwalaKaunHai.

Speaking about the campaign, Vinay Maheshwari, chief executive officer and founder of The Health Factory, said, "At The Health Factory, we believe in making healthier choices enjoyable. #TuJaantaNaiMeraBreadwalaKaunHai is not just a campaign; it's a movement to show that health and flavor can coexist harmoniously. We are thrilled to have Kunal Vijaykar and our esteemed collaborators on board, sharing our vision for a balanced and flavorful lifestyle."

To amplify the campaign's impact, The Health Factory has enlisted the support of TV actors Tanvi Thakkar and Aditya Kapadiya. The duo showcases how The Health Factory's healthy breads seamlessly integrate into a couple's daily routine, making health-conscious choices enjoyable and entertaining.

The Health Factory is engaging in collaborations with RJ Guju from Radio Mirchi Kannada and the Marathi comedy couple, Aniket and Madhuri Patil.


Tags
First Published on Feb 21, 2024 9:50 PM

More from Storyboard18

Quantum Brief

Walmart to acquire Vizio for $2.3 billion

Walmart to acquire Vizio for $2.3 billion

Quantum Brief

Matrimony.com expands its offerings with launch of MeraLuv

Matrimony.com expands its offerings with launch of MeraLuv

Quantum Brief

Sociowash secures the digital mandate of Tide Arabia

Sociowash secures the digital mandate of Tide Arabia

Quantum Brief

How YouTube is helping regional content creators to bridge linguistic barriers

How YouTube is helping regional content creators to bridge linguistic barriers

Quantum Brief

International Mother Language Day: YouTuber Aishwarya Patekar on how she made English accessible to farmers

International Mother Language Day: YouTuber Aishwarya Patekar on how she made English accessible to farmers

Quantum Brief

International Mother Language Day: YouTuber Poulami Nag on how Bengali shaped her identity

International Mother Language Day: YouTuber Poulami Nag on how Bengali shaped her identity

Quantum Brief

Eminent jurist Fali S Nariman dies at age 95; PM Modi expresses condolences

Eminent jurist Fali S Nariman dies at age 95; PM Modi expresses condolences
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!